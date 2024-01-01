Scammers are targeting your New Year’s resolutions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are targeting some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

A survey from Forbes Health and OnePoll shows 48% of people are making exercise a priority in 2024... and scammers are using those numbers to their advantage.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said more people trying to get in shape leads to more scams involving vitamins, supplements and weight loss formulas.

You might see claims that products can melt, burn or dissolve away unwanted fat fast. According to the BBB, that’s far from the truth and the products might have ingredients that put your health at risk.

Sometimes weight loss product scams end up emptying your wallet.

“A lot of them... the free trial offers or buy one get one free... the scammers get your credit card and they’re going to charge you whatever they want,” Wisconsin Better Business Bureau President Jim Temmer explained.

The BBB said some people thought they made a one-time purchase but the company repeatedly billed their cards for more of the product.

Temmer wants you do to your own research before using a product:

“Some of this stuff that comes in also is from overseas and it may not even be beneficial. It could harm you. We’ve had cases of skin care products actually not doing what it says and harming people.”

The Bureau has some tips to make it easier to protect yourself and your money.

Always be careful of advertisements promising miracle results and rapid weight loss, be mindful of celebrity endorsements because it could be fake and check a product’s ingredients with the Food and Drug Administration to make sure there aren’t any recalls or dangerous effects.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.