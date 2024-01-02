4 people in custody following traffic stop in Buffalo County

Crystal Shines, Kyven Pickett, Takyra Ray, and Marcus Shine.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Four people are in custody following a traffic stop in Buffalo County.

According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 30, 2023, at 2:39 a.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle on South Highway 35 in the Town of Buffalo for traffic violations.

The press release says during the traffic stop, deputies searched the vehicle and found what they believe to be a significant amount of cocaine and marijuana in individually packaged baggies.

According to the press release, the driver, Takyra Ray was arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated. During contact with Marcus Shine he was suspected to be in possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony and while being out on parole and supervised by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Kyven Pickett, also while being supervised by Minnesota Department of Corrections was suspected to be in possession of marijuana. After a search of Crystal Shines purse, deputies found what they believe to be several individually packaged baggies of cocaine and marijuana.

All four people were taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

