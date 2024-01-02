Altoona’s Frosty Fun Series kicks off with the New Year

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Although it’s been a record-breaking warm winter, the Altoona Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back a series of winter events for people to embrace this funky season.

The Altoona Frosty Fun Series is a series of events including a Virtual Snowman-building Contest, a Candlelight Snowshoe Hike, the Crokicurl Championship, and more. To encourage people to embrace being outdoors during the winter months. Events kick off in January and run through March. The Recreation Supervisor, Erin Turner, said the warm weather may impact this year’s events.

“For sure two will go on regardless,” Turner said. “We don’t need any snow or ice for those two events. The other ones will all be weather-dependent. I just encourage everyone to stay tuned to Altoona Parks and Recreation for any of the event details.”

Turner said the two events that will go on regardless are the Frosty Toona Fat Tire Bike Race and the Rays of Sunshine Find.

Events for this year’s Frosty Fun Series include:

January 1st - 25th: Virtual Snowman Building Contest

February 3rd: Crokicurl Family Tournament

February 10th: Candlelight Snowshoe Hike

February 12th - 16th: Rays of Sunshine Find

February 17th - 18th: Altoona Lions Club Ice Fishing Classic

February 24th: Jelly Bean Hill Challenge

March 23rd: Frosty Toona Fat Tire Bike Race

You can find updates on upcoming Frosty Fun events on the Altoona Park and Reacreation’s Facebook page.

To register for the Virtual Snowman Building Contest (must be 18 years old or younger) click here.

