Chippewa Falls woman charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls woman is charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide among other charges.

A criminal complaint shows 54-year-old Laura Feala is charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, use of a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor battery, use of a dangerous weapon.

The complaint says on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, an officer responded to a home in the Village of lake Hallie for a report of a woman with a baseball bat.

According to the complaint, authorities entered the home and Feala was screaming, swearing and pacing, and would not conform with officers’ commands.

The complaint says a victim was found in a bathroom covered in blood. The victim said that he was stabbed in the left eye and hit with a baseball bat. An officer was informed that the victim suffered about 15 stab wounds.

According to the complaint, the victim said he was in the shower when Feala began attacking him with a knife. The victim said he thought Feala was going to kill him. The victim said after fighting back, Feala went to go get a baseball bat, returned to the bathroom, and hit him.

Court records show a court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.

