Clouds stick around, as well as the cooler temperatures

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Kevin Bloemberg
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After a cloudy and cool start to 2024, not much change is expected the next few days. Clouds stick around into tonight, and with breezy southwest winds, temperatures will increase rather than decrease the next few hours. Temperatures climb into the upper-20s by the time we wake up tomorrow. A few breaks in the clouds are possible at times, but clouds are dominant, also into tomorrow. A few snow flurries are even possible into the afternoon, as a weak front moves through. This will shift the breezy southwest winds to the northwest, but temperatures won’t drop much behind it as there is simply not enough cold air up north. Before the passage of the front, temperatures will rise to around freezing tomorrow afternoon.

Surface Map Tuesday
Surface Map Tuesday(WEAU)

The rest of the week, we are looking at a very cloudy forecast. Some sunshine is possible Thursday, but otherwise most of the forecast is looking pretty gloomy. Wednesday could also see a few flurries or light snow showers, especially in the morning. Thursday is looking dry, but towards the weekend, the chance for snow increases again. There is still plenty of uncertainty, but for now we are not looking at any major snowmakers, at least not through the weekend. The best chances for some light accumulating snow seems to be Friday and Sunday, but also Saturday and even the start of next week feature regular snow opportunities. With that, temperatures remain above average, but only slightly, as highs will be mainly in the upper-20s or low-30s. Lows will still be pretty mild, even though Thursday could start cool with lows in the low-10s. So, with the new year starting, there are finally some signs that winter may come out of its hibernation!

