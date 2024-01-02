Deputy helps free man trapped under fallen tree

By Heather Knox
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man called 911 while trapped under a large oak tree in Drammen, Wis., on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 2 around 11:22 a.m., a large oak tree fell on the man who was able to call 911. The man was alone and complained of back and leg pain.

Deputy Steven Schlewitz arrived at around 11:31 a.m. to find the man still pinned by the tree. He used the man’s chainsaw to cut away at the tree. The man complained of pain and numbness and believed he was going to lose consciousness.

A first responder from Township Fire Department arrived and helped the deputy in freeing the man. Paramedics from Eau Claire Fire Department later arrived and assisted the man, who was released at the scene.

“We commend Deputy Schlewitz for his response and quick action during this incident which yielded a positive outcome give the potential life-threatening circumstances,” the release said.

