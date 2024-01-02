ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Scammers are targeting your New Year’s resolutions
The Cordova Fire Protection District is the recipient of $350,000 as part of the Fire Truck...
No one hurt after La Crosse fire
Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border...
Israel is pulling thousands of troops from Gaza in a possible precursor to a scaled-back offensive

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
New Year 2024 Babies
New Year 2024 Babies
No One Hurt in Apartment Fire
No One Hurt in Apartment Fire