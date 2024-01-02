Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

Photographed at Yale New Haven are, left to right: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on...
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, left to right: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on January 1, 2024 and her twin brother, Seven Morris, the last baby born at YNHH in 2023 at 11:59pm.(Yale New Haven Hospital)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, were at Yale New Haven Hospital when they welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into their family, WFSB reports.

The boy, named Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2023, and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” said a representative for the hospital.

His twin sister, Souli Morris, was born minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on January 1, 2024. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

A hospital representative said the family is doing well and getting some rest.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Scammers are targeting your New Year’s resolutions
The Cordova Fire Protection District is the recipient of $350,000 as part of the Fire Truck...
No one hurt after La Crosse fire
Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border...
Israel is pulling thousands of troops from Gaza in a possible precursor to a scaled-back offensive

Latest News

Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game with a 27-20 victory...
Michigan fans celebrate Rose Bowl win
Experts warn aftershocks from the deadly earthquake in Japan could continue for months. (CNN,...
Japan: Earthquake dangers could continue for months
La Crosse's 1st baby of 2024
Mayo Clinic in La Crosse welcomes 1st baby of the year
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast