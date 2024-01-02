First baby born at Marshfield Medical Center of Eau Claire in 2024

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some parents are trading in their New Year’s Eve noisemakers and confetti for the pitter-patter of tiny feet as they welcome the first little ones into 2024.

According to a spokesperson with Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Kalana and Chad Fasbender of Eau Claire welcomed their daughter Charlotte “Lottie” Rynn Fasbender into the world on Jan. 1 at 7:35 a.m.

Lottie weighs 9 pounds and 5 ounces and is 21.5 inches long. She has two older brothers.

446 babies were born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire in 2023. Among these were 234 boys, 212 girls and 10 sets of twins.

