EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is welcoming their first baby of 2024.

Meet Teagan Pederson, born at 12:32 a.m. on January 1 weighing five pounds and three ounces. Her parents are Taylor Myers and Austin Pederson of Osseo, Wis.

