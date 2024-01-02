La Crosse couple welcomes New Year’s baby

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many spend their New Year’s Eve celebrating with friends, but there are some who are busy welcoming babies into the world.

That is what La Crosse’s Jenna and Nick Donley did when they welcomed Noah Donley into the world at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Donley’s say that having the baby on New Year’s Day was a topic of conversation in the family but they weren’t sure if Noah would arrive before his January 4th due date. Noah’s birthday also comes one day before his mother Jenna’s.

“We had a planned induction scheduled for the 30th of December. So it really was just kind of whatever happens. And it could have happened on December 31st. It could have happened on the first, could have happened on the second. So we were open to whatever,” says Jenna Donley.

Along with Noah, Gundersen Health System delivered 2 other babies later on New Year’s Day.

