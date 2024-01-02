La Crosse couple welcomes New Year’s baby

By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many spend their New Year’s Eve celebrating with friends, but there are some who are busy welcoming babies into the world.

That is what La Crosse’s Jenna and Nick Donley did when they welcomed Noah Donley into the world at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Donley’s say that having the baby on New Year’s Day was a topic of conversation in the family but they weren’t sure if Noah would arrive before his January 4th due date. Noah’s birthday also comes one day before his mother Jenna’s.

“We had a planned induction scheduled for the 30th of December. So it really was just kind of whatever happens. And it could have happened on December 31st. It could have happened on the first, could have happened on the second. So we were open to whatever,” says Jenna Donley.

Along with Noah, Gundersen Health System delivered 2 other babies later on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Crystal Shine, Kyven Pickett, Takyra Ray, and Marcus Shine.
4 people in custody following traffic stop in Buffalo County
Police Lights Generic
Vehicle fleeing from suburban Madison traffic stop crashes, killing all 3 people inside
lane closure
Vehicle fire causes lane closure on US Highway 53 in Barron County

Latest News

There are two openings on the ECASD School Board for a three-year term serving from April 2024...
ECASD announces school board candidates
DCI Investigates Police Chase 3 People Dead
DCI Investigates Police Chase 3 People Dead
Mike Sullivan to be Honored Before Game
Mike Sullivan to be Honored Before Game
La Crosse Couple Welcomes New Year's Baby
La Crosse Couple Welcomes New Year's Baby
La Crosse Begins Teardown of Rotary Lights
La Crosse Begins Teardown of Rotary Lights