Mayo Clinic in La Crosse welcomes 1st baby of the year

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has welcomed its first baby of the new year.

Gianna (pronounced: ee-yah-nah) was born at 4:23 a.m. on Monday, January 1st, 2024 to mom Maria Alvarez Orocio and dad Rogelio Orocio from Onalaska.

She was a healthy 7 lbs. 7 ounces.

Fun fact: Baby Gianna and her Nurse Midwife Theresa Hagen now share the same birthday, as Theresa is also a New Year’s baby herself!

Congratulations to the happy family!

