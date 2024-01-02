Mayo Clinic in La Crosse welcomes 1st baby of the year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has welcomed its first baby of the new year.

Gianna (pronounced: ee-yah-nah) was born at 4:23 a.m. on Monday, January 1st, 2024 to mom Maria Alvarez Orocio and dad Rogelio Orocio from Onalaska.

She was a healthy 7 lbs. 7 ounces.

Fun fact: Baby Gianna and her Nurse Midwife Theresa Hagen now share the same birthday, as Theresa is also a New Year’s baby herself!

Congratulations to the happy family!

