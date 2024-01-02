Trump, 5 other Republicans and Biden approved for Wisconsin primary ballot

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and five other Republican candidates were chosen Tuesday to be on Wisconsin’s April 2 presidential primary ballot. The slate of candidates was selected by the state’s bipartisan Presidential Preference Selection Committee.

The names next go to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which will approve them for the ballot.

Republicans chosen for the ballot, in addition to Trump, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The presidential selection committee, comprised of leaders from both parties, approved the slate of candidates without debate in a meeting that lasted about five minutes.

There have been attempts in some states to bar Trump from the ballot because of his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump on Tuesday appealed a ruling from Maine and was expected to appeal another ruling from Colorado that ban him from the states’ ballots, setting up a high-stakes showdown over a 155-year-old addition to the Constitution that bars from office those who “engaged in insurrection.”

Last week in Wisconsin, Minocqua Brewing Co. owner Kirk Bangstad filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission arguing that Trump should be disqualified on those grounds. But the commission dismissed the complaint because it was filed directly against members of the bipartisan agency. Bangstad has said he plans to file a lawsuit in circuit court.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Scammers are targeting your New Year’s resolutions
The Cordova Fire Protection District is the recipient of $350,000 as part of the Fire Truck...
No one hurt after La Crosse fire
Crystal Shine, Kyven Pickett, Takyra Ray, and Marcus Shine.
4 people in custody following traffic stop in Buffalo County

Latest News

A man called 911 while trapped under a large oak tree in Drammen, Wis.
Deputy helps free man trapped under fallen tree
Christmas Village in Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Volunteers needed for Christmas Village clean-up
13 First Alert Weather: Milder Tuesday, but cooler weather is quick to return (1/2/23)
13 First Alert Weather: Milder Tuesday, but cooler weather is quick to return (1/2/23)
Traffic Stop Leads to 4 Arrests
Traffic Stop Leads to 4 Arrests