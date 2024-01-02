Vehicle fire causes lane closure on US Highway 53 in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - WisDOT says all lanes are now open.

Cleared | BARRON Co | Fire | US 53 NB | 3 1/2 AVE ( UNDER ) | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) January 2, 2024

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - There is lane closure on US Highway 53 northbound in Barron County due to a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says all lanes are blocked on US Highway 53 northbound at 3 ½ Avenue in Barron County due to a vehicle fire.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.