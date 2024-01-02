Vehicle fire causes lane closure on US Highway 53 in Barron County

lane closure
lane closure(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - WisDOT says all lanes are now open.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - There is lane closure on US Highway 53 northbound in Barron County due to a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says all lanes are blocked on US Highway 53 northbound at 3 ½ Avenue in Barron County due to a vehicle fire.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The Cordova Fire Protection District is the recipient of $350,000 as part of the Fire Truck...
No one hurt after La Crosse fire
Scammers are targeting your New Year’s resolutions
Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border...
Israel is pulling thousands of troops from Gaza in a possible precursor to a scaled-back offensive

Latest News

The Altoona Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of events to get people out...
Altoona’s Frosty Fun Series kicks off with the New Year
Frosty Fun Series (01/02/24) 6:43 a.m.
Frosty Fun Series (01/02/24) 6:43 a.m.
Frosty Fun Series (01/02/24) 6:18 a.m.
Frosty Fun Series (01/02/24) 6:18 a.m.
Frosty Fun Series (01/02/24) 5:44a.m.
Frosty Fun Series (01/02/24) 5:44a.m.