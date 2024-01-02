Volunteers needed for Christmas Village clean-up

Christmas Village in Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Christmas Village in Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls, Wis.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One volunteer says that last year’s clean-up took until Valentine’s Day.

In Chippewa Falls, volunteers are needed to help clean up the Christmas Village in Irvine Park.

Long-time volunteer Wayne Griffin said that despite being a small town, they put on a spectacular holiday display.

Now that the holiday season is over, help is needed to store the over 125,000 lights and miles of extension cords until next year.

Griffin said typically only a few people help with the clean-up, which can take 6 to 8 weeks to finish.

“Takedown process, it’s usually just 2 or 3 or 4, so you know, the more the merrier. We’re hoping to get everything up now, it’s so much easier without the snow,” Griffin said.

He said last year it took until Valentine’s Day last year to finish the Christmas Village clean-up.

Anyone is welcome to lend a helping hand. Volunteers will be out every day around 8 a.m. until the work is done.

