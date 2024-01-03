Badgers honor Herb Kohl during matchup with Iowa

Kohl, a UW alum, donated 25 million dollars to help build the Kohl Center. He also owned the Milwaukee Bucks from 1985 to 2014.
By Taylor Bowden and Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former US Senator Herb Kohl from Wisconsin was honored inside the stadium bearing his name Tuesday night.

The Badgers Men’s Basketball team’s game against Iowa marked the first game since Kohl’s passing on December 27.

A jersey bearing Kohl’s name was featured in the Kohl Center last night, as featured in a post on the Badger Men’s Basketball Instagram. The number 98 adorned the jersey, a nod to the year the building opened in 1998. Kohl was a season ticket holder.

“For a man that was a senator and had the financial wealth he had, you would never know it by talking to him,” Badgers head coach Greg Gard said in a in a post-game interview, adding, “In the times I’ve spent with him when he came here for games and things like that and gotten to know him over the years...just really humble, and just had a really giving heart.”

Kohl, a UW alum, donated $25 million to help build the Kohl Center. He also owned the Milwaukee Bucks from 1985 to 2014.

Kohl passed away at 88 years old after a brief illness.

