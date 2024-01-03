Blair woman charged in connection to La Crosse County fatal crash

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Blair woman is charged in connection to a La Crosse County fatal crash.

24-year-old Savannah Myers is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant related conviction/revocation, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with PAC while having prior intoxicant-related conviction, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle – prohibited alcohol concentration, operating while intoxicated causing injury - 2nd and subsequent offense, minor child in vehicle, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury-2nd and subsequent offense, minor child in vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration - 3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

The complaint says on Sunday, Oct. 22, authorities responded to a crash with injuries in the area of 4264 Kinney Coulee Road North.

According to the complaint, a woman was found in the passenger seat. Myers said she was not driving. Two children were hurt and were also taken to Gundersen. A man found lying outside of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Hernandez, was pronounced dead.

The complaint says authorities found a wallet with Myers’ driver’s license inside and a flask. The flask had an odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. Myers was seen on store surveillance video getting into the driver’s seat of the vehicle involved in the crash. Video also showed Myers stumbling in the store and losing her balance.

Myers told authorities she was drinking at an Ale house.

Authorities found video of Myers and Hernandez drinking alcohol at the Ale house with family members.

Court records show a court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.

