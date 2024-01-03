DNR urges ATV, UTV riders to be mindful of winter conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging ATV/UTV riders to be mindful of winter conditions when operating recreational vehicles during the extended riding season.

“Be extra careful, especially when slowing down and approaching turns,” Lt. Warden Jacob Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator, said. “Nothing stops fast on slippery pavement, and these machines do not handle the same as a car or a truck.”

In 2023, there were 32 fatal ATV/UTV crashes in the state, according to the DNR.

The DNR offers the following safety tips to keep in mind when operating your off-highway vehicles during winter:

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.

Always wear a DOT-approved helmet.

Always wear a seatbelt in a UTV.

Remember, no ice is 100% safe. Warmer than usual winter temperatures have created hazardous ice conditions, and extra caution is necessary.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.

Let someone not riding with you know where you are going and when you will return.

Follow all posted speed limits and regulatory signs.

Dress for the weather and carry additional safety gear such as a life jacket, ice picks and dry clothes when operating on the ice.

Double-check before operating on trails. Many trails open to ATVs/UTVS are closed during winter in anticipation of snowmobile season.

Additional information is available on the DNR's website.

