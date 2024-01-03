Eau Claire Police Department: Lane closure due to crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are on scene of a crash at Highway 93 and Mall Drive, according to a Facebook post via the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, there is lane closure due to the crash.

The Facebook post states in part quote, “The ECPD and Wisconsin State Patrol are on scene at a traffic crash at Hwy 93 and Mall Dr. Due to the crash and large number of officers on scene, the Southbound lanes of Hwy 93 between Mall Drive and Brian St will be closed while the crash is investigated.

Please use alternative routes - London Rd or US Hwy 53 to travel Southbound in that area.”

