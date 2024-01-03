ECASD announces school board candidates

There are two openings on the ECASD School Board for a three-year term serving from April 2024...
There are two openings on the ECASD School Board for a three-year term serving from April 2024 - April 2027.(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are two openings on the board for a three-year term serving from April 2024 - April 2027.

Joshua Clements, Heidi J. Harings, Kathleen Kivlin and Erica Zerr are running for the Eau Claire Area School District School Board. Joshua Clements and Erica Zerr are currently serving on the board and running for re-election.

The election will be held on April 2, 2024.

Since there are no more than four candidates, there will not be a primary election in February for ECASD School Board.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Crystal Shine, Kyven Pickett, Takyra Ray, and Marcus Shine.
4 people in custody following traffic stop in Buffalo County
Police Lights Generic
Vehicle fleeing from suburban Madison traffic stop crashes, killing all 3 people inside
lane closure
Vehicle fire causes lane closure on US Highway 53 in Barron County

Latest News

DCI Investigates Police Chase 3 People Dead
DCI Investigates Police Chase 3 People Dead
Mike Sullivan to be Honored Before Game
Mike Sullivan to be Honored Before Game
La Crosse Couple Welcomes New Year's Baby
La Crosse Couple Welcomes New Year's Baby
La Crosse Begins Teardown of Rotary Lights
La Crosse Begins Teardown of Rotary Lights