ECASD announces school board candidates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are two openings on the board for a three-year term serving from April 2024 - April 2027.

Joshua Clements, Heidi J. Harings, Kathleen Kivlin and Erica Zerr are running for the Eau Claire Area School District School Board. Joshua Clements and Erica Zerr are currently serving on the board and running for re-election.

The election will be held on April 2, 2024.

Since there are no more than four candidates, there will not be a primary election in February for ECASD School Board.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.