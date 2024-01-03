Getting your yogi on can help a Chippewa Valley non-profit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Embracing your inner yogi can help other people embrace their educational journey at Literacy Chippewa Valley.

On Saturday, January 13 the Habitual Yoga Space in Eau Claire will be hosting Yoga for Literacy. The fundraiser is an hour-long beginner-level yoga class for free-will cash donations. All proceeds from the class will go to Literacy Chippewa Valley, an organization that offers free education services for adults. The Executive Director of Literacy Chippewa Valley, Elizabeth Hart, said they offer a variety of resources.

“We have three programs,” Hart said. “We do corrections education in Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties in the jails. Then we also have English language learning classes with childcare from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday. We can also provide one-to-one tutors for people.”

The class will run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 422 Water Street.

For more information on Literacy Chippewa Valley click here.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.