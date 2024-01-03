Getting your yogi on can help a Chippewa Valley non-profit

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Embracing your inner yogi can help other people embrace their educational journey at Literacy Chippewa Valley.

On Saturday, January 13 the Habitual Yoga Space in Eau Claire will be hosting Yoga for Literacy. The fundraiser is an hour-long beginner-level yoga class for free-will cash donations. All proceeds from the class will go to Literacy Chippewa Valley, an organization that offers free education services for adults. The Executive Director of Literacy Chippewa Valley, Elizabeth Hart, said they offer a variety of resources.

“We have three programs,” Hart said. “We do corrections education in Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties in the jails. Then we also have English language learning classes with childcare from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday. We can also provide one-to-one tutors for people.”

The class will run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 422 Water Street.

For more information on Literacy Chippewa Valley click here.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Shine, Kyven Pickett, Takyra Ray, and Marcus Shine.
4 people in custody following traffic stop in Buffalo County
A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
Chippewa Falls woman charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide
Police Lights Generic
Vehicle fleeing from suburban Madison traffic stop crashes, killing all 3 people inside
lane closure
Vehicle fire causes lane closure on US Highway 53 in Barron County

Latest News

Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Police Department: Lane closure due to crash in Eau Claire
Yoga for Literacy 645AM
Yoga for Literacy 545AM
Yoga for Literacy 615AM