Interview: Eau Claire Children's Theatre

Eau Claire Children's Theatre
By Judy Clark
Updated:
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre starts 2024 with a number of productions.

“Peter and the Star Catcher” is a Tony Award-winning play, based on the best-selling novels, and upends the story of how an orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan and meets his nemesis, Captain Hook.  

It runs Friday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, January 6 and 7 at 1:30 p.m. at The Oxford.

“Cinderella’s Birthday Party” runs on Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. on January 13, 20 and 27 at The Oxford.  

The murder mystery “Murderers of the Lost Ark” will be performed and served along with a buffet dinner January 19-20, and 26-27 at 6:30 p.m. at The Oxford.

Eau Claire Children's Theatre website

