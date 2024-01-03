Interview: New YMCA location in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is offering a Free Y Day on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

You can try the Eau Claire Downtown YMCA, the Chippewa Falls YMCA, the YMCA Sports Center, and the new Eau Claire South YMCA, located on Lorch Avenue.

CEO for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, Derek White, talks about the purchase of the former Eau Claire Fitness facility which will now add an additional 3,400 members to the YMCA. The YMCA will be one of the largest childcare providers in the Chippewa Valley as well.

