Interview: New YMCA location in Eau Claire

By Judy Clark
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is offering a Free Y Day on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

You can try the Eau Claire Downtown YMCA, the Chippewa Falls YMCA, the YMCA Sports Center, and the new Eau Claire South YMCA, located on Lorch Avenue.

CEO for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, Derek White, talks about the purchase of the former Eau Claire Fitness facility which will now add an additional 3,400 members to the YMCA. The YMCA will be one of the largest childcare providers in the Chippewa Valley as well.

YMCA of the Chippewa Valley

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Shine, Kyven Pickett, Takyra Ray, and Marcus Shine.
4 people in custody following traffic stop in Buffalo County
A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
Chippewa Falls woman charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide
Police Lights Generic
Vehicle fleeing from suburban Madison traffic stop crashes, killing all 3 people inside
lane closure
Vehicle fire causes lane closure on US Highway 53 in Barron County

Latest News

The Chippewa Figure Skating Club is hosting its annual exhibition show and raising money for...
Interview: Skate for a Cause
Students working at the machine shop at Osseo-Fairchild High School in Osseo, WI
Non-profit working to help build the next generation of the manufacturing workforce
A Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pass is defended by the Green Bay Packers in...
Jordan Love throws 3 TD passes, Packers beat Chiefs 27-19 for 3rd straight win
Wisconsin swept the Tigers 3-0 with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 win in the Field House in front of a...
Times for regional NCAA Volleyball Championship announced