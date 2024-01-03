Jordan Love named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the Green Bay Packers announced on their website Wednesday.

The Packers said this is the first time in Love’s career that he’s received this accolade.

According to the Packers, Love was 24-of-33 for 256 yards with three touchdowns and a 125.3 passer rating in Green Bay’s 33-10 win at Minnesota in Week 17. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Love completed passes to eight different players in the game, with WR Bo Melton, WR Jayden Reed and TE Tucker Kraft each recording six receptions. Reed caught two of the TDs and Melton the other, his first in the NFL.

The Packers said it was Love’s eighth game this season with multiple TD passes and no interceptions, which is tied for most in the league with San Francisco’s Brock Purdy. Love also has eight such games in his first 17 NFL starts, tied for second with Dan Marino and one behind Purdy’s nine to begin a career.

Love now has 30 passing TDs and four rushing TDs on the year, the Packers said, becoming just the second QB in franchise history to hit those marks in a single season. Aaron Rodgers did it twice, in 2009 (30/5) and ‘16 (40/4).

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Shine, Kyven Pickett, Takyra Ray, and Marcus Shine.
4 people in custody following traffic stop in Buffalo County
A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
Chippewa Falls woman charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide
Police Lights Generic
Vehicle fleeing from suburban Madison traffic stop crashes, killing all 3 people inside
lane closure
Vehicle fire causes lane closure on US Highway 53 in Barron County