La Crosse begins teardown of Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Riverside Park will be seeing plenty of work getting done as the Rotary Lights are being taken down.

Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens says it has been busy the last couple of months.

“We started off with the Rotary Interact Club doing an iFeed in November that produced 30,000-40,000 food items at that time, and we teamed up with the United Way to do out of park collections as well. And that went very well. We’re going to be somewhere around 350,000 food items that have been collected for us. It’s pretty important. It takes care of 14 food pantries,” says Stephens.

The warmer than average weather was a pleasant surprise for people visiting the lights this holiday season, and it is also helpful for the teardown crew.

“We got more done yesterday than we’ve ever done in one day before. Most of that is because there was no frost in the ground. We could get all the candy canes, all the rides out, all the poles out. All of that came out by hand. Ordinarily, we have machines that do it, or we leave it in the park until April, when everything is thawed and then go back and get it,” says Stephens.

Volunteer Patrick Mullaney says the weather has encouraged more people to help with the teardown.

“It’s been phenomenal. We’re able to get more people here and let them stay longer to help us get the job done. Right now we’re taking down the platforms and then we’re also getting rid of the major displays today,” says Mullaney.

Pat Stephens says he’s always pleasantly surprised by the amount of volunteers who help cleanup.

“Yesterday we had six different nonprofit groups that come in and today we have seven. And the numbers on each of them vary a little bit, but they come in and they get their instructions as to what has to be taken away, put away, folded up, whatever it might take. It works out pretty well. And the people are always seem happy to do it,” says Stephens.

The teardown process normally takes over a week, but the warmer weather has made it so it should be completed by the end of the week.

