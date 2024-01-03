L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is scheduled to be closed Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a press release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, the Library is scheduled to resume its normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.