L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

L.E. PHILLIPS MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is scheduled to be closed Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a press release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, the Library is scheduled to resume its normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

