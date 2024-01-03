Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating

City of Monona, Wis. (WMTV) - A car chase involving the Monona Police Department ended in a crash, killing three people. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the incident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Monona Police officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle just after 9 p.m. Monday at Nichols and Monona Drive in Monona. After being pulled over, the vehicle drove away from the scene.

During the chase, the DOJ says a Dane County deputy deployed a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to crash near the intersection of Buckeye Road and Femrite Drive, in Cottage Grove. The three people in the vehicle died at the scene according to authorities. No law enforcement officials were injured in this incident.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms law enforcement agencies were on scene until at least 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

While the crash is being investigated by DCI, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative duty, which is agency policy. Wisconsin DOJ says both Monona PD and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office squad cars were equipped with dash cams, and that all law enforcement agencies are fully cooperating with the investigation.

“MOPD is comprised of caring and compassionate law enforcement professionals,” Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said in a statement. “As Chief, I am committed to supporting the community, our impacted staff and the families of those involved in this incident. We are also committed to respecting the process and I have full confidence in the WI Department of Justice.”

Several people have posted tributes on social media in honor of the three people who died.

Binta Jammeh says her 19-year-old friend was killed in the incident.

“Growing up with somebody you see everyday of your life to lose them and just wake up and them not being here is the craziest thing in the world,” she said.

Jammeh says friends and family of her loved one are organizing a balloon release in her honor.

“You will never find her in the same person, like, she just had this ball of energy that no one else had and she didn’t care what anybody said to her, or do to her, she always kept a positive vibe.”

WMTV 15 News reached out to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office who says the only person able to release information on the incident will not be in the office until January 11.

DOJ says all evidence being reviewed will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney after the investigation ends.

WMTV 15 News received a copy of the Monona Police Vehicle Pursuit Policy, which was changed back in November of 2022 to make it more lenient. Before the update, officers could only chase a vehicle if they thought the people inside committed a felony. Now, the 12-page document outlines that police can chase a driver if they don’t stop when police tell them to.

WMTV 15 News will update this story as soon as more information is released.

