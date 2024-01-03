Quiet weather continues for now with temperatures a little closer to average

Since ringing in 2024, temperatures have continued to be above average, but only by about 5-10 degrees, rather than the 15-20 degrees that was common during the last few weeks of December. For now the weather will remain uneventful, but there are likely changes down the road, particularly into early next week and beyond. Tonight widespread clouds remain, while a weak cold front sits up north around the Canadian border. This feature has very little moisture, but as it slides southward into Wednesday morning, we will continue to have a chance to see a few flurries. The clouds will keep temperatures from dropping much tonight or rising much tomorrow, only varying about 5 degrees in the next 24 hours.

High pressure gradually builds out of Canada mid-late week. (weau)

As drier air finally takes over, clouds will start to mix out and lead to a clearing sky by late Wednesday afternoon or at night. This will lead us into the return of sunnier weather as we head into Thursday. A large high pressure system will be dropping out of Canada, making for a colder day as temperatures remain in the more seasonable 20s. The high will be on the move however, sliding to our east by Thursday night. Southerly wind flow will return on the backside, pushing temperatures back near freezing by Friday and into the start of the weekend. Clouds will be on the increase out ahead of the next weak low and front crossing the Northern Plains. Over the weekend this system is forecast to gradually track from Minnesota into Wisconsin, bringing us a chance for a few snow showers, while a more significant winter storm tracks from the mid-south on up off the New England coast. Temperatures over the weekend will continue to top out around freezing. Our weather may finally get more interesting with respect to winter precipitation as we move into early next week. Long range forecast guidance develops a large storm system over the Southern Plains, tracking it towards the east and northeast. How much of an impact this system will have on our local weather remains up in the air for now, but we are looking at least for low end chances for some snow. We will keep you updated!

