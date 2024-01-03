Rep. Gallagher leads effort to keep sturgeon off endangered list

File image of Sturgeon
File image of Sturgeon
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:37 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are a little over a month away from the start of the sturgeon spearing season and we are a little less than 6 months away from a decision that could threaten future sturgeon spearing seasons.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will decide by June 30th whether or not to add lake sturgeon to the Endangered Species List.

But Wisconsin, and particularly the Lake Winnebago population of sturgeon is healthy, so lawmakers want the fish kept off the Endangered Species List. They estimate the spearing season is also worth $3.5 million to the economy on an annual basis

Congressman Mike Gallagher sent a letter last month making that case and it was signed by other Republican congressmen, along with Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Congressman Mike Gallagher shares his thoughts in the video above.

