SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 2nd

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Legendary Eau Claire-area radio broadcaster Mike Sullivan is honored with the Hobbs Arena press box named after him.

Plus, the crosstown rivalry is renewed as Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial face off in boys hockey.

Also, Chippewa Falls takes on Menomonie in boys hockey.

On the prep hardwood, Altoona boys basketball battles Elk Mound, while Altoona girls basketball hosts Arcadia.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Crystal Shine, Kyven Pickett, Takyra Ray, and Marcus Shine.
4 people in custody following traffic stop in Buffalo County
Police Lights Generic
Vehicle fleeing from suburban Madison traffic stop crashes, killing all 3 people inside
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
Chippewa Falls woman charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday - clipped version
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night
UW-Eau Claire men's basketball dominated St. Olaf to win 87-60
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 30th
St. Olaf v. UWEC & more... SportScene 13 - Saturday (12/30/23)
St. Olaf v. UWEC & more... SportScene 13 - Saturday (12/30/23)