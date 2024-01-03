SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 2nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Legendary Eau Claire-area radio broadcaster Mike Sullivan is honored with the Hobbs Arena press box named after him.

Plus, the crosstown rivalry is renewed as Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial face off in boys hockey.

Also, Chippewa Falls takes on Menomonie in boys hockey.

On the prep hardwood, Altoona boys basketball battles Elk Mound, while Altoona girls basketball hosts Arcadia.

