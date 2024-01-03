Suspect charged in connection to armed robbery

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men assaulted an elderly man and stole cash, guns, jewelry and other valuables from his home.

A criminal complaint shows that 33-year-old Ryan Charpentier of Little Canada, Minn., is being charged in connection to the armed robbery and assault of an elderly person that took place on Dec. 19, 2023, in Barron, Wis.

Charpentier faces five charges, including two counts of armed robbery as a party to a crime, increased penalty for elder person victim; one count of physical abuse of an elder person-intentionally cause bodily harm as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon; one count of false imprisonment as a party to a crime, increased penalty for elder person victim, use of a dangerous weapon; and one count of theft of movable property valued at between $10,000-$100,000 as a party to a crime, increased penalty for elder person victim, use of a dangerous weapon.

There is a warrant out for Charpentier’s arrest.

The criminal complaint shows that at about 5 p.m., the victim was in his kitchen when two men entered his house through an unlocked side door and pointed handguns at him, asking where the money was. The victim states that the men forced him into his living room, tied his hands and feet with zip ties and rope, and pushed him onto the floor. The victim says that at some point h was also tasered or stun-gunned in the face.

The men then threatened him with use of force if he did not help them get into two gun safes they found in the home. The victim complied.

The two men stole between $13,000 and $14,000 in cash from the safes, as well as guns, jewelry and other valuables.

Video footage from traffic cams and Speedway Gas Station helped officials identify Charpentier. The passenger that was in the vehicle has not yet been identified.

