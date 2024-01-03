Temperatures remain above average with cloud cover staying mostly dominant

It was another cloudy day in Western Wisconsin as temperatures held steady in the upper 20s and low 30s, which is where we started out today. An area of high pressure will be sliding into the region from the northwest tonight, leading to light to calm winds overnight. Some breaks in the clouds are possible, but a lack of wind and some moisture still in place look to keep us mostly cloudy for much of the night. Should any clearing occur, most places can expect readings down in the teens. Otherwise, temperatures are likely to only drop through the 20s. Tomorrow will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine as high pressure pushes south and then east through the Central Midwest. It will be a cool but seasonable day with readings climbing into the upper 20s.

High pressure drifts away as clouds linger with some peeks of sunshine (WEAU)

Partial clearing may take place tomorrow night before skies turn mostly cloudy once again on Friday with a low pressure system and front approaching from the northwest. A few flurries can’t be ruled out as light southerly winds help bring temperatures up around freezing to close out this first week of the year. Looking ahead to the weekend, low pressure will be slow to move out of Central Minnesota on Saturday as skies remain overcast. A few snow showers can’t be ruled out during the day, but the best chances for some light snow will fall north and west of the area. As the storm system pushes eastward at night, we’ll have a slightly better chance to see some light snow before things dry out on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain consistent in the low 30s. By early next week, we’ll be watching a large storm system come together over the Southern Plains as it tracks east-northeast. Being that we are still several days out, there are plenty of uncertainties, especially regarding the exact track and timing of this weather-maker. Right now, the Tuesday to Tuesday night timeframe would favor Western Wisconsin to see any impacts from the storm if that is the case. Temperatures will be cold enough to support an all-snow event over parts of the Upper Midwest, Midwest, and Great Lakes, so if you have travel plans, you’ll want to keep a close eye to our forecast in the coming days. Once the system pulls away, things appear to dry out mid-week as temperatures remain above average.

