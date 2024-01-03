Woman arrested after fleeing on foot

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman faces charges including possession of methamphetamine after running from an officer Wednesday morning.

On Jan. 3 at about 8:31 a.m., 35-year-old Racquel Krueger was arrested in Mondovi after giving a fake name and then running from an officer who tried to make contact with her in a parking lot.

Charges of resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation are being recommended to the Buffalo County DA.

Krueger was being supervised by the WI Department of Corrections during the incident and had an active warrant for her arrest for probation violations. She was taken to Buffalo County Jail.

According to a news release, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a woman in a parked van on the 100 block of North Eau Claire Street in Mondovi who may be under the influence of illegal drugs.

When an officer arrived and made contact, the woman gave a fake name. Later she fled on foot. A K9 unit was brought in for drug detection. During the incident, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located.

The woman was later arrested and identified as Krueger.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.