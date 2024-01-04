1 person in custody following report of domestic disturbance in Altoona

Danny Standifer
Danny Standifer(COURTESY: ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:48 PM CST
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody following a report of a domestic disturbance in Altoona.

According to Altoona police, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, around 10:55 p.m., Altoona police responded to the 1100 Block of Sunset Lane in the City of Altoona for a domestic disturbance.

Altoona police say neighbors reported hearing an argument followed by a possible gunshot. Officers entered the home, and no one was found to be hurt. Evidence suggested that a firearm was involved. A search of the home resulted in a firearm being recovered.

According to Altoona police, 30-year-old Danny Standifer was arrested during the incident on the suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct, intoxicated use of a firearm, recklessly endangering safety, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Police Department at (715) 839-4971 or Crime Stoppers at (715) 874-TIPS (8477) or https://www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

Suspect Charged in Assault and Armed Robbery
Presidential Candidates Chosen for WI Primary
