City of La Crosse proposes new developments for former Macy’s

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The former Macy’s location at the Valley View Mall closed it’s doors for the last time in 2017. Now La Crosse’s Judiciary & Administration Committee, as well as the City Plan Commission have approved a permit by Illinois development group GMX to tear down the building.

“It’s sat for years languishing with no businesses wanting it, coming to it, doing anything with it. And so now they (GMX) want to put up three what they call quick serve restaurants and a national brand tunnel carwash. And then with the parking spaces that go along with it,” says La Crosse City Council member Erin Goggin.

Goggin used to work at the building when it was Dayton’s and says it’s time for the city to go in a new direction with it.

“When it was Dayton’s and then Macy’s, it served its purpose. But I believe now the life of that building is coming to an end and the the land could be used for something better and more innovative,” says Goggin.

Local shoppers are also excited about the changes.

“It’s very exciting. I mean, whatever we can do to keep the mall alive because it’s kind of one of the last places to shop in person. It’ll be nice to get some new businesses in there and have it be in use,” says Holly Sosalla.

Goggin says adding more businesses will be great for the La Crosse area.

“We have so many people coming in and out of La Crosse on a daily basis that and people La Crosse has proven and is the surrounding community. They like quick serve restaurants and they love Kwik Trip. I think we’re hitting a homerun on both ends of that. I think that we should welcome new businesses for what it will do for our community,” says Goggin.

Goggin says the city would like the demolition of the building to begin in February.

The 3 quick serve restaurants that will be built there include a coffee shop, a Raising Cane’s, and an Asian restaurant.

