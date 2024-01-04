Cloudy skies wrap up the week as snow chances move in Friday night

Our hopes for any sunshine today were squashed as cloud cover remained dominant with even some flurries and snow showers around parts of the Chippewa Valley. As a result, temperatures were seasonable in the 20s. High pressure over Southern Wisconsin is drifting away east tonight as a weather system starts to work down from the northwest. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, though there have been some hints at partial clearing early on. This seems unlikely given a lack of wind and some moisture remaining in place. Winds will shift to the south and southwest, staying light with overnight lows expected to bottom out in the 20s and upper teens. The weather story won’t change much tomorrow as we stay mainly cloudy with a few flurries or stray snow showers not being ruled out. Despite the gloomy conditions, light southerly flow will help bring temperatures up around freezing, putting us back above our seasonable averages in the mid-20s.

A front and low move down from the north with more clouds Friday (WEAU)

As low pressure slowly tracks across Northern Minnesota tomorrow night with an associated cold front, snow chances will begin to increase by evening across the Chippewa Valley and points north. Periods of light to moderate snow are likely overnight before tapering early Saturday morning. Snow-covered and slick roads are possible with accumulations up to an inch expected in the Chippewa Valley. Our far northern counties will see slightly higher totals between 1-3 inches. The cold front will gradually pass through on Saturday, keeping us with more cloud cover and the chance for lingering flurries as temperatures rise to the low and mid-30s. A few more snow showers may be around at night into early Sunday morning before we fully dry out with even some peeks of sunshine possible by Sunday afternoon. This first weekend of January will wrap up status quo as readings climb back into the low 30s. Heading into early next week, a large storm system will strengthen over the Southern Plains as it takes a track east-northeast. The greatest impacts from this weather-maker continue to trend south of Western Wisconsin, but we could still see some snow showers on Tuesday as temperatures remain above average in the low 30s. Wednesday looks to bring a mix of clouds and sun before the next low pressure system heads our way from the west. It’s a week away, but this currently looks to bring our best shot at some measurable snowfall in the area. We’ll continue to keep an eye on things in the coming days!

