Fresh Start program hosts open house for new home

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of young adults in Fall Creek is getting a “Fresh Start” by building a new home.

The Western Dairyland Chippewa Fresh Start program held an open house today for its newly completed home.

The Fresh Start program helps young adults struggling with issues such as homelessness or addiction by having them construct a new house. The program helps by making young adults self-sufficient, teaching hands-on skills, and boosting self-esteem.

“I like to think to myself it’s more life skills cleverly disguised as carpentry. Yeah, I mean, no doubt mistakes are going to be made out here. We’ll have a good laugh at our mistake and then we’ll fix our mistake and then we’ll move on,” said Dakota Rindahl, Construction Site Supervisor.

Western Dairyland says the house that the Fresh Start program built will be sold to an income-eligible family in the community.

