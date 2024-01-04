“Haven on Main” project seeks to bring housing to disabled citizens

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A housing project was approved by La Crosse’s Judiciary & Administration Committee earlier this week. “Haven on Main” is a proposed development of 74 housing units, among other uses. City council member, Erin Goggin, says the project will help many area citizens who struggle with disabilities.

“50% will be for disabled, and then the other 50% will be for non-disabled. When the studies have been done, most special needs kids grow into special needs adults. They don’t want to always live with their parents. They don’t always want to live in a group home. They want to live as independently as possible. And this is a wonderful resource for that,” says Goggin.

The proposal not only provides more housing, it also puts them in a good location.

“The idea is that this incorporates to become a neighborhood so that the people in the one half of the 74 and the other half of the 74 are neighbors and that they’re close to grocery, libraries, transportation, and the amenities that downtown has to offer,” says Goggin.

Couleecap is one of the organizations helping out with the project.

“Couleecap was approached by a group of parents and involved community members probably about a year ago about some ideas they had to support adults that have disabilities. There is nothing like this in the La Crosse area in terms of a housing development that supports adults with disabilities, as well as providing affordable housing for individuals and families who want to live in that neighborhood as well,” says Couleecap community development director Ashley Lacenski.

The project is expected to break ground in 2025 and is hoped to be completed in 2026.

Other additions for the building also include a fitness room, gym, community garden, salon, and community services area.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.