High school students paint mural for a Chippewa Valley non-profit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Falls Senior High School Students are putting in the hours to help brighten up a Chippewa Valley non-profit’s storm shelter with a mural.

What once was a blank concrete wall turned into a blank canvas for students in the Chi-Hi National Art Honor Society.

“It started in October,” National Art Honor Society President Carly Carothers said. “That’s when we started planning everything. Then we finally got the paint on the wall and we’ve kinda all been doing our own thing since then.”

The students in NAHS were contacted by the Chippewa Falls non-profit Hope Village Tiny Housing Alternatives, an organization that creates tiny houses for people in need. The non-profit asked the students to paint a mural for their storm shelter.

“Down here kinda looks a little scary and eerie for the kids, so we wanted something to brighten up where it’s not like something scary to down here,” Carothers said. “We wanted it to be more welcoming, fun, give them something to look at, fun details to point out.”

The students took on the task, came up with initial designs, and then separated the wall into 12 four by eight feet tall sections where they decided to paint different houses.

“We kinda wanted it to look like a little village where we could all kind of paint what we wanted, have our own unique twist to it,” Carothers said.

Although the NAHS students have worked on similar projects before, their advisor, Jennifer Handrick, said this is one no easy feat.

“We did the Bolton Refuge House indoor playground and some other murals before, but it’s been quite a few years and this is a pretty big section of wall to have to complete,” Handrick said.

The students will continue working on the mural throughout the school year with plans to complete it on Wednesday, May 1.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.