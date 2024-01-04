Interview: How beef fits into a well-balanced meal
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for including beef in a well-balanced meal.
BEEF RANCH STEAK STRIPS AND ZUCCHINI GNOCCHI
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound beef Ranch Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 package (16 ounces) shelf-stable gnocchi
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 small zucchini, cut crosswise into thirds, then lengthwise into thin slices
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes (oil-packed)
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/4 cup fresh basil, coarsely chopped
1 ounce ricotta salata, crumbled
4 teaspoons chopped toasted walnuts or pine nuts
COOKING:
Cut beef Ranch Steaks lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick strips. Set aside. Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick, may be substituted for beef Ranch Steaks
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add gnocchi; cook 4 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently to brown evenly. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Season with black pepper and salt, as desired; keep warm.
Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add zucchini, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and red pepper; stir-fry 4 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in gnocchi, beef and basil; cook and stir about 1 minute to heat through. Season with salt and black pepper, as desired.
Divide beef mixture evenly among 4 individual bowls. Sprinkle each with cheese and walnuts before serving
