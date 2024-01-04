Jan. 6 marks 23-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of Angelina Wall

Angelina Wall
Angelina Wall(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death of Angelina Wall.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Wall was walking home from her job at McDonald’s on Hastings Way and was later found on the roadside of rural Highway J near Fall Creek. She was 22 years old at the time.

Jan. 6, 2024, will mark 23 years since Wall’s murder.

“Our Office continues to seek justice for Angelina and her family. They continue to be in our thoughts as this investigation remains a priority for our Detectives,” Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl said.

The Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information from the public. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office at 715-839-4777 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 715-874-8477. You can also visit www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

