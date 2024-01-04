La Crosse police seeking information from public regarding incident

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse police are seeking information from the public regarding an incident in La Crosse.

According to La Crosse police, on Jan. 3, 2024, at approximately 6:41 a.m. La Crosse police responded to a shot fired call in the area of Sill and Liberty Streets. Shell casings were found.

The incident is under investigation.

La Crosse police say anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Cory Brandl at 608-789-7213 or the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

Additional information is available on the City of La Crosse website, HERE.

