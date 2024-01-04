Library switches from paper tax forms to digital resources, assistance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will be providing information to taxpayers about how to print or have tax forms sent to them instead of providing paper forms.

According to a news release from the library, people may now visit a special webpage with instructions and other important tax information at www.ecpubliclibrary.info/taxes.

Taxpayers have the option of receiving forms by mail or printing them from government websites. Anyone who needs access to a printer is welcome to use the library’s low-cost printing services.

Call 715-839-5004 or visit www.ecpubliclibrary.info/library-technology for more information.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.