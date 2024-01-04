Man charged with 8th OWI offense

Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.(Courtesy: Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Knox
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUDINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man showed signs of intoxication at a traffic stop after clocking 71 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 2 at about 7:13 p.m., 53-year-old Bryan Mayer of Hurley, Wis., was approached by an officer for speeding in the area of State Road 27 and Scenic Drive in the Town of Ludington, Wis.

Mayer showed signs of intoxication and was asked by the deputy to perform field sobriety tests and take a preliminary breath test. He was then taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for a blood test.

Court records show that Mayer is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 8th offense, speeding in a 55 MPH zone - 1-10 MPH over, speeding in a 55 MPH zone - 16-19 MPH over, two counts of operating while suspended and two counts of operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

