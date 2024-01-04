Prepare for snow by winterizing your car

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Driving in snow isn’t fun and it can also be unavoidable.

Caleb Rykal from One Automotive says the first thing you should do is service your car.

“Want to make sure that tire tread depths are good, that we’ve got air in the tires, fresh oil changes, make sure that we’ve got no serious leaks or anything mechanical wrong with the vehicle to ensure that it’s safe for the road,” said Rykal, the Fixed Operations Director.

There are still a few things you should keep an eye on for when the snow actually falls.

“I always tell friends and family, keep it above a half a tank. You never know when you’re going to be in the position to be stuck in a lane of traffic because of an accident or pull over to the side of the road for road conditions. You just want to be able to keep the heater running and keep you warm inside the vehicle. Washer fluids are great. You want to keep the windshield clear, especially with cold and icy conditions, you don’t want the salt building up on there. Adequate tire pressure is super important. If you’ve got too much air in there, it could be harder to grip the road.”

Emergency kits are also important to have for if an accident does occur. These can be made or even purchased.

“A good snow brush, boots and gloves. Stuff to keep you warm in the elements is a good idea. Snacks, granola bars, a little bit of water. A lot of those road kits that you can get that have flares, cones, that kind of stuff for emergency situations are really good as well.”

Changing the way you drive could also help reduce accidents during the winter season.

“The biggest tip is, is to slow down, be conscious of the people around you. It’s hard to accelerate, stop, steer all that stuff when it becomes icy and snowy outside. So being patient, watching out for other drivers and being conscious of everybody around you.”

