Steady increase in homeless population continues in Eau Claire area

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Dairyland is one of the Wisconsin non-profits keeping a head count of the homeless.

Its last point-in-time survey was conducted in July 2023. Forty-four households, which could be individuals or families, were counted in the four counties the non-profit serves. Nine of the households had kids.

“I’d say going back to 2021 is when we saw a real jump in the number of unhoused people that we encounter on the streets and not in our shelters,” said Dale Karls, a communications coordinator for Western Dairyland.

These numbers are also part of the numerous point-in-time surveys conducted across the country.

January 2023′s numbers showed federal officials the homelessness rate jumped 12%.

Here in the Eau Claire area, Karls said the non-profit worked for decades to help those at risk.

“Just locally, in about a five county region, Western Dairyland distributed approximately $10 million to keep people in their homes,” said Karls.

The trend shows however, only so much can be done.

“We’re not optimistic. I guess I don’t think the numbers will go down,” said Karls.

Western Dairyland cannot definitively say what is driving these numbers, but to Karls some things are clear.

“When you’re living paycheck to paycheck and something disrupts your life, you could be evicted very quickly if you can’t pay your rent. And most recently, we had the pandemic, which a lot of people lost their jobs or had their hours cut,” said Karls.

Not to mention a rise in rent.

There are also other ways to face eviction. State Rep. Jodi Emerson points out anyone living in a mobile home park that has gone out of business will have an eviction on their record.

She said that is why she is sponsoring a bill that would protect potential tenants who managed to get back on their feet.

“Sometimes that is the problem that causes people to have to live in hotels or live in their car. Sometimes they have the money. They just can’t get accepted into a place,” said State Rep. Emerson.

If rent is an issue, Western Dairyland has a recently implemented program to help.

“So we need more landlords to work with us to help house the homeless population,” said Karls.

In the meantime, the non-profit along with others continue to help keep a roof over people’s heads.

The next point-in-time survey will be conducted January 24th, 2024.

Karls said you can call Western Dairyland at 715-836-7511 or go online to volunteer to help. This survey will be conducted in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties.

