TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants

TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some TGI Friday’s customers were likely surprised this week when they learned their local restaurant permanently closed.

The chain says it shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States, but the company didn’t release a list of closed locations.

Local media reports indicate New Jersey was most impacted, with seven locations closed.

There were also six locations reportedly closed in Massachusetts and five in New York, as well as some in California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Before the closures, TGI Friday’s had roughly 270 locations in the U.S.

The company said about 80% of total impacted employees were offered transfer opportunities.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Racquel Krueger, 35
Woman arrested after fleeing on foot
Eau Claire Police Department
ECPD: 2 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Eau Claire
Two men assaulted an elderly man and stole cash, guns, jewelry and other valuables from his home.
Suspect charged in connection to armed robbery
Police Lights Generic
Blair woman charged in connection to La Crosse County fatal crash
Crystal Shine, Kyven Pickett, Takyra Ray, and Marcus Shine.
4 people in custody following traffic stop in Buffalo County

Latest News

Suspect Charged in Assault and Armed Robbery
Suspect Charged in Assault and Armed Robbery
Presidential Candidates Chosen for WI Primary
Presidential Candidates Chosen for WI Primary
Police Lights Generic
La Crosse police seeking information from public regarding incident
The moon is seen over the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug....
Two companies will attempt the first US moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
Danny Standifer
1 person in custody following report of domestic disturbance in Altoona