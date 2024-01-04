Vehicle chase ends in 2 arrests

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man and a woman were arrested in Chippewa County for drug-related charges after a vehicle chase.

On Jan. 4 around 8:36 a.m., 21-year-old Nakeya Hall of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and 36-year-old Christopher Anderson of Lake Hallie, Wis., were arrested on drug-related charges after fleeing an attempted traffic stop.

Hall, the driver, was arrested on recommended charges of fleeing/eluding an officer/ possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson was arrested on recommended charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and for the outstanding DOC warrant.

According to a news release from the Village of Lake Hallie Police Department, a Lake Hallie officer saw a truck with a defective driver’s side brake light on 118th Street and Hallie Road in Lake Hallie. The officer recognized the vehicle as being associated with Anderson, who had an active warrant.

The officer tried to pull the truck over, but it sped away. Eventually, the vehicle was stopped on County Highway F in Chippewa County. Both the driver, Hall, and Anderson were arrested with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A glass smoking pipe and a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance were located on the driver’s side and in Hall’s jacket.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.