WAGNER TAILS: Cheesecake & Jetsam and Captain

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - This brother/sister duo came to the Buffalo County Humane Association in May. Cheesecake and Jetsam’s mom passed a bad respiratory infection to them, and they bonded while they were in quarantine together.

Cheesecake, the orange and white, is more outgoing. He likes attention and will ask for it. Jetsam is more reserved. She starts out shy but quickly turns affectionate.

The pair has some lingering respiratory issues, and will need to stay on medication for symptoms. Cheesecake also has a malformed third eyelid.

BCHA is fundraising for possible corrective surgery and will work with adopters to schedule and pay for the surgery.

Captain arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association after being abandoned. He’s about 10 years old and likes being around people.

He does OK with older, calm cats, but he can get annoyed with kittens. Captain is currently looking for a foster-to-adopt home so he can get out of the shelter environment. He does have some underlying health issues related to his age.

Click HERE for the foster and adoption applications.

