Warm winter weather affects outdoor recreation activities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In 2022, Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry brought in nearly $10 billion. That includes kayaking, hiking snowmobiling, snowshoeing, skiing and much more. The mild winter weather is having an impact on those activities in the Chippewa Valley.

While it may look like Thanksgiving weather outside, outdoor enthusiasts don’t have much to be thankful for so far this season.

“We’ve made snow three or four times and you can see what’s left of it,” Nathan Kuehl, the Flying Eagles club president said. “We had this pretty much covered a couple of times and we have a lot more work to do.”

With a lack of snow and warmer temperatures, some winter recreational activities are seeing an impact.

“We are starting to see some winter events that are saying, you know, we might not be able to pull this one off or we might have to work a little bit harder. We will have to delay some dates.” Benny Anderson, the executive director of Visit Eau Claire said.

While people may be inconvenienced, businesses are feeling the effect as well.

“The biggest way that that has impacted us is by the way of our rentals,” Kate Felton, the owner of Eau Claire Outdoors said. “So right now, it’s really too cold to be camping or backpacking for a lot of people at least. But also, there’s not enough snow to go skiing and snowshoeing.”

“There’s always a ton of things to do in Eau Claire that if one thing falls off, you can still find a great activity,” Anderson said.

At Mount Washington in Eau Claire, they are looking forward to the snow, even if it means making it themselves.

“We’re hoping once we get them cut that the kids can just keep jumping,” Kuehl said. “We practice three days a week and they can just jump all the way until early March and have fun in the slush at the end of the season.”

Snowmaking is starting back up at Mount Washington Wednesday night in preparation for a tournament January 12-14. Other outdoor activities will have to wait and see what Mother Nature has in store.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.